Penny's Last Mint: US to Cease Production

The US Mint is making a historic shift by halting the production of pennies after its final order of blanks runs out. Confirmed by a Treasury Department official, this move is expected to save USD 56 million annually in material costs.

President Donald Trump announced in February that he ordered the stop of 1-cent coin production, aligning with the belief that the penny's cost — nearing 4 cents per unit — outweighs its utility.

Though some advocate for its abolishment, citing financial waste, others argue that the penny is valuable for charitable donations and remains more cost-effective than the nickel.

(With inputs from agencies.)