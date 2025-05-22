Left Menu

Senate Halts California's Ambitious Electric Vehicle Plan

The U.S. Senate has voted to block California's plan to end gasoline-only vehicle sales by 2035. This decision is regarded as a victory for automakers like GM and Toyota but as a setback for California and environmentalists striving for cleaner vehicle regulations and pollution reduction.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:42 IST
The U.S. Senate has taken significant action by voting to halt California's ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This move, now headed to President Donald Trump, challenges the waiver initially granted by the Environmental Protection Agency under the leadership of former President Joe Biden, which allowed California to enforce electric vehicle mandates.

This decision comes as a victory for major automakers, including General Motors and Toyota, who heavily lobbied against the mandate. However, it's viewed as a blow to California and environmental groups advocating for cleaner vehicular transportation. California's original plan, outlined in 2020, aimed for 80% of new cars to be electric, with the rest as plug-in hybrids.

The legislative pushback aligns with separate actions, such as the Senate's vote to overturn California's zero-emission heavy-duty truck requirements, which further amplify the ongoing tension over electric vehicle policies in the U.S., hinting at significant shifts in automotive emissions standards and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

