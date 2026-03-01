Toyota Kirloskar Motor Surges Ahead with Impressive February Sales

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a notable achievement with a 20% rise in its total sales for February 2026, reaching 34,034 units, compared to 28,414 the year before.

The company experienced a 16% growth in domestic sales, moving 30,737 units in the previous month versus 26,414 in February 2025. Additionally, exports soared by 65% to 3,297 units from 2,000 in the same period last year.

According to Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar, the increase was fueled by continuous demand across the firm's diverse product lineup.

