Toyota Kirloskar Motor Surges Ahead with Impressive February Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 20% increase in sales for February 2026, selling 34,034 units. Domestic sales rose by 16% while exports surged 65%. The company's Executive Vice President noted continued strong demand across its product range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a notable achievement with a 20% rise in its total sales for February 2026, reaching 34,034 units, compared to 28,414 the year before.

The company experienced a 16% growth in domestic sales, moving 30,737 units in the previous month versus 26,414 in February 2025. Additionally, exports soared by 65% to 3,297 units from 2,000 in the same period last year.

According to Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar, the increase was fueled by continuous demand across the firm's diverse product lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

