ORRA Unveils Stunning Wedding Collection with Exclusive Offers

ORRA Fine Jewellery introduces new designs in its 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection, offering exclusive discounts until June 1st, 2025. This collection caters to brides and their bridal parties with a range of elegant diamond pieces, merging traditional motifs with modern styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:42 IST
Indulge in stunning diamond necklaces from Aekta - The Wedding Collection at flat 25% Off on Diamond Value. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ORRA Fine Jewellery, a prominent name in India's diamond jewellery industry, has launched its latest offerings in the 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection, perfectly poised for the ongoing wedding season. These new designs provide brides and their families with elegant options that merge traditional themes with modern sophistication.

'Aekta' continues to be a favorite among brides, offering everything from lightweight cocktail jewellery to stunning statement sets, showcasing vibrant gemstones set in exquisite patterns. This collection includes layered diamond necklaces that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary appeal.

To celebrate the launch, ORRA is offering significant discounts, including a 25% reduction on diamond value for purchases over Rs. 5 Lakh, and attractive 0% downpayment options. These offers are available across India until June 1st, 2025, aimed at making luxury diamond jewellery more accessible for the wedding season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

