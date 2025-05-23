Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Fiscal Concerns Loom, Global Currencies React

The U.S. dollar weakened due to concerns over worsening U.S. fiscal health, investor reactions to Trump’s tax policies, and a shift towards safe-haven currencies like the yen and euro. Meanwhile, rising U.S. Treasury yields signal fiscal recklessness, affecting global market dynamics and fostering shifts in currency market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:55 IST
Dollar Dips as Fiscal Concerns Loom, Global Currencies React
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar exhibited weakness on Friday, marking its first weekly drop in five weeks against major currencies like the euro and the yen. Concerns over the United States' escalating fiscal instability are pushing investors toward safer havens. Moody's recent downgrade of U.S. debt ratings has intensified focus on the nation's mounting $36 trillion debt and the additional burden President Donald Trump's tax bill may impose.

In a closely watched move, the tax bill, which Trump called a "big, beautiful bill," narrowly passed in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, now awaiting Senate debate. This progression keeps market sentiment fragile. The euro gained 0.36% to $1.132 on Friday, recovering from a string of weekly losses, thanks to a temporary halt in tariffs that had temporarily buoyed the dollar.

Market shifts have highlighted fiscal risks over tariffs, causing volatility. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, is expected to drop by 1.35% this week. Amid a selloff in U.S. Treasuries, yields remain elevated, signaling fiscal concerns over growth optimism, impacting investor decisions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

