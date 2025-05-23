Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine and Russia
Russia's defense ministry announced downing 112 Ukrainian drones, with 24 over Moscow. As Ukraine amplifies drone attacks, Russian airports face temporary closures. An Iskander-M missile strike on Pokrov intensifies the conflict. The ongoing skirmish underscores increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
In a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that their air defense systems successfully downed 112 Ukrainian drones overnight. Among these, 24 were intercepted over the Moscow region, highlighting the intensifying nature of drone warfare.
Ukraine has notably increased its drone attacks against Russia in recent days, leading to temporary shutdowns of airports across the nation. This latest development is a clear indication of the heightened state of hostilities between the two countries.
On Thursday, Russia retaliated with an Iskander-M missile aimed at Pokrov in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, further exacerbating the tension. The ongoing military confrontations underscore the enduring conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with no immediate resolution in sight.
