Left Menu

Borana Weaves' IPO Soars with 148.78 Times Oversubscription

Borana Weaves Limited successfully closed its Initial Public Offering with a robust subscription rate of 148.78 times, showcasing high demand among investors. Managed by Beeline Capital Advisors, the IPO raised approximately Rs11,856.62 crore. Borana, a Surat-based textile manufacturer, specializes in unbleached synthetic grey fabric, contributing significantly to the Indian synthetic textile sector's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:45 IST
Borana Weaves' IPO Soars with 148.78 Times Oversubscription
Initial Public Offering of Borana Weaves Limited Successfully Closed. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Borana Weaves Limited, a textile manufacturer specializing in unbleached synthetic grey fabric, has concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an impressive subscription rate of 148.78 times. The IPO attracted a wide array of investors, including Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribing 87.21 times, Non-Institutional Investors at 237.42 times, and Retail Individual Investors at 200.53 times. The company successfully raised approximately Rs11,856.62 crore through this offering.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited served as the Book Running Lead Managers for the issue, with KFIN Technologies Limited acting as the Registrar to the Issue. Borana Weaves Limited, based in Surat, plays a vital role in the textile supply chain. Their production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric is essential for industries such as fashion, traditional textiles, and home decor.

With operations commencing in 2021, Borana Weaves has expanded to three manufacturing units in Surat. The growth of the Indian synthetic textile industry, backed by a 3.7% expected expansion in the global end-use market for man-made fibers by 2025, offers substantial opportunities for both domestic consumption and exports. In the financial year of 2024, Borana Weaves achieved a revenue of Rs 19,905.56 lakhs, marking a rapid increase reflecting their strategic growth in the textile sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025