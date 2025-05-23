IndiGo Frustrated by Hailstorm Diversion Denial Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

An IndiGo passenger plane navigating hostile weather en route to Indian Kashmir encountered further complications when diversion requests were declined by both Indian and Pakistani authorities, according to India's aviation regulator.

The flight from Delhi to Srinagar, forced through a hailstorm, sustained damage to its nose. Images and videos, circulating on social media, highlight the peril faced by passengers.

The refusal of diversion by both countries reflects heightened tensions, epitomizing the challenges for airlines amid recent airspace closures triggered by conflicts between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)