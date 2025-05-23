Left Menu

IndiGo Frustrated by Hailstorm Diversion Denial Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

An IndiGo flight faced a hailstorm but was denied diversion requests by the Indian Air Force and Pakistan, leading it to fly through adverse weather. The aircraft was damaged, but no passengers were injured. The incident underscores the risks posed by the ongoing closure of airspaces between India and Pakistan.

23-05-2025
An IndiGo passenger plane navigating hostile weather en route to Indian Kashmir encountered further complications when diversion requests were declined by both Indian and Pakistani authorities, according to India's aviation regulator.

The flight from Delhi to Srinagar, forced through a hailstorm, sustained damage to its nose. Images and videos, circulating on social media, highlight the peril faced by passengers.

The refusal of diversion by both countries reflects heightened tensions, epitomizing the challenges for airlines amid recent airspace closures triggered by conflicts between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

