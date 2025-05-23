Bangalore Metro Expansion: A New Era for Urban Transit and Sustainability

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, has outlined the ongoing developments concerning the Bangalore Metro system. On Friday, he announced that the revised cost estimate for the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project will be scrutinized for approval following the proposal's endorsement by the State Cabinet and reception by the Central Government.

The discussion highlighted the current operational status of the Bangalore metro network, with 75 km active and 145 km under construction. The Central Government recently sanctioned a 45 km stretch for Phase-3 at an investment of Rs 15,600 crore. A proposal for Phase-3 A, covering 37 km at Rs 28,400 crore, awaits expert evaluation. The plan will proceed once the Government of Karnataka responds appropriately.

Minister Lal also addressed broader urban concerns, advocating for the reuse of treated wastewater to promote sustainability. He urged increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) along metro corridors to alleviate congestion, boost public transit usage, and noted potential financial reforms to secure interest-free loans for infrastructure development. The approved Phase 2A and 2B are set to fortify metropolitan transit with a completion cost of Rs 14,788.101 crore.

