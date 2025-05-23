HPL Electric & Power's Surge in Profit: A Strategic Growth Story

HPL Electric & Power has achieved a remarkable nearly three-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 37.28 crore for the quarter ending in March 2025. The company attributes this surge to increased revenue and operational efficiencies.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 13.72 crore, this new profit figure signifies notable growth. Revenue escalated by 16.14%, climbing from Rs 424.09 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 492.54 crore in the current reviewed quarter.

For the fiscal year 2025, PAT more than doubled to Rs 93.99 crore, bolstered by fixed-cost leverage and controlled finance costs. As the company eyes FY26, strategic priorities include scaling up manufacturing, enhancing production automation, and optimizing product development, as outlined by CFO & Joint MD Gautam Seth.

