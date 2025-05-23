Embassy Developments Gains Strength with Rs 1,060 Crore Infusion

Embassy Developments Ltd announced an infusion of Rs 1,060 crore capital from its promoters and a Blackstone-affiliated firm on Friday.

The company stated that the funds were procured by converting unlisted warrants into equity shares, benefiting both the promoter group and a major shareholder.

This substantial capital increase underscores the promoters' confidence and aims to bolster the company's operations and financial health, with revised promoter and Blackstone shareholdings at 42.96% and 10.93% respectively.

