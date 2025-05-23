Left Menu

IndiGo's Turkish Wet Lease Raises National Security Concerns

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel demands the termination of IndiGo's wet leasing of Turkish Airlines aircraft citing national security issues. This follows the revocation of security clearance for a Turkish company and political tensions between India, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move reflecting heightened security concerns, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has called for the end of IndiGo's wet leasing arrangement with Turkish Airlines. Patel's demand is rooted in national security issues amidst political tensions involving Turkiye, Pakistan, and India.

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) rescinded security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a Turkish firm, citing national security interests. The decision followed Turkiye's support for Pakistan amid strained Indo-Pak relations, resulting in advisories against visiting Turkiye.

In a letter to the civil aviation ministry, Patel underscored the risks of IndiGo's use of planes leased from Turkish Airlines, stressing the geopolitical implications. He advocated a review of foreign wet lease operations with countries diplomatically hostile to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

