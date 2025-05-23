IndiGo's Turkish Wet Lease Raises National Security Concerns

In a significant move reflecting heightened security concerns, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has called for the end of IndiGo's wet leasing arrangement with Turkish Airlines. Patel's demand is rooted in national security issues amidst political tensions involving Turkiye, Pakistan, and India.

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) rescinded security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a Turkish firm, citing national security interests. The decision followed Turkiye's support for Pakistan amid strained Indo-Pak relations, resulting in advisories against visiting Turkiye.

In a letter to the civil aviation ministry, Patel underscored the risks of IndiGo's use of planes leased from Turkish Airlines, stressing the geopolitical implications. He advocated a review of foreign wet lease operations with countries diplomatically hostile to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)