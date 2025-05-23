Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Enhances Commuter Experience with New Amenities

Metro Railway Kolkata introduced commuter-friendly amenities like digital lockers and reclining chairs at Esplanade station on the Blue and Green Line corridors. Inaugurated by Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, these facilities cater to commuter convenience and will be extended to other stations soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the commuter experience, Metro Railway Kolkata unveiled a range of new amenities at Esplanade station, positioned along both the Blue and Green Line corridors, on Friday.

The new facilities, including digital lockers and special reclining chairs, were inaugurated by Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, at the Howrah station building complex on the Green Line and Esplanade station on the Blue Line.

With these additions, commuters can now make use of body massage options and relax in reclining chairs following a tiring journey. Furthermore, digital lockers have been provided for passengers to securely store valuables at affordable rates for specified durations.

A spokesperson for Metro Railway revealed that such facilities are scheduled to be rolled out at more stations along the Blue and Green Line corridors in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

