Left Menu

The Leela's Grand Expansion: Charting New Territories

Schloss Bangalore Ltd, supported by Brookfield, is investing Rs 1,131 crore in developing five new luxury hotels in India, comprising 475 rooms. The company is launching a Rs 3,500 crore IPO, aimed at becoming debt-free. Their portfolio is set to expand significantly, consolidating their position in the hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:58 IST
The Leela's Grand Expansion: Charting New Territories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the company behind the luxury brand 'The Leela' Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, is set to make a mark with a substantial investment of Rs 1,131 crore. This capital will be directed towards developing five new company-owned properties located in Agra, Srinagar, Bandhavgarh, Ranthambore, and Ayodhya, encompassing a total of 475 rooms.

The company, which is preparing for a watershed Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Rs 3,500 crore on Monday, oversees 'The Leela' brand. Its current holdings include 13 hotels with a mix of company-owned and managed properties. This strategic move is not only set to augment their footprint but also to eliminate existing debt using Rs 2,500 crore from the IPO proceeds.

The IPO, considered the largest in the hospitality segment, also signifies a planned dilution of Brookfield's stake by 24%. This financial maneuver gears Schloss towards becoming a debt-free entity, poised for further growth and development. The expected completion of these projects aligns with their vision of bolstering their hospitality portfolio by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025