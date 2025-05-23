Left Menu

Wipro Faces Global Trade and Regulatory Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wipro highlights potential revenue challenges due to escalating tariffs, US immigration laws, and global trade tensions. The firm, significant revenue from the US and Europe, faces risks from economic slowdowns and policy shifts. Wipro's FY25 profits rose, but future growth forecasts predict certain contractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:31 IST
Wipro Faces Global Trade and Regulatory Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Wipro has raised concerns about potential setbacks stemming from increasing tariffs and evolving trade policies in major economies, particularly changes in US immigration laws, which could adversely impact its revenues and operations.

In its FY25 annual report, the company emphasized the risks associated with global trade tensions and regulatory environments, noting its reliance on international markets for growth. The fiscal year saw profits grow by 18.9%, yet revenues experienced a slight decline and future guidance suggests further challenges.

Wipro draws a vast majority of its revenue from the US and European markets, making it susceptible to fiscal and policy changes in these regions. Analysts fear trade wars and protectionism could weaken tech demand, impacting client spending and technology investments. Additional challenges include potential restrictive immigration laws affecting project staffing and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025