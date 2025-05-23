Wipro Faces Global Trade and Regulatory Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainty

IT firm Wipro has raised concerns about potential setbacks stemming from increasing tariffs and evolving trade policies in major economies, particularly changes in US immigration laws, which could adversely impact its revenues and operations.

In its FY25 annual report, the company emphasized the risks associated with global trade tensions and regulatory environments, noting its reliance on international markets for growth. The fiscal year saw profits grow by 18.9%, yet revenues experienced a slight decline and future guidance suggests further challenges.

Wipro draws a vast majority of its revenue from the US and European markets, making it susceptible to fiscal and policy changes in these regions. Analysts fear trade wars and protectionism could weaken tech demand, impacting client spending and technology investments. Additional challenges include potential restrictive immigration laws affecting project staffing and profitability.

