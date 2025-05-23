Left Menu

Boosting Rail Innovation: Wagon Overhaul Capacity at Jamalpur Workshop Expanded

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw initiated the expansion of the wagon Periodical Overhauling (POH) capacity at the Jamalpur railway workshop in Bihar, enhancing it from 545 to 800 wagons monthly. This project, costing Rs 78.96 crore, aims to improve the availability and operation of wagons, and includes infrastructure upgrades at IRIMEE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamalpur | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:44 IST
On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation for a significant expansion project at the Jamalpur railway workshop in Bihar. This initiative aims to increase the wagon periodical overhauling (POH) capacity from 545 to 800 wagons per month, representing a substantial operational boost.

Accompanied by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers, Vaishnaw inspected the workshop's facilities and outlined the project's Rs 78.96 crore budget. The expansion is expected to improve wagon availability and efficiency.

Additionally, Vaishnaw visited the IRIMEE campus to announce a Rs 350 crore investment to upgrade its infrastructure for engineer training. This project is part of a broader effort to increase budgetary allocations for Bihar's rail infrastructure, aimed at significant socio-economic advancement in the region.

