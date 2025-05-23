Trump Threatens Heavy Tariffs on EU and Apple, Sparking Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump has vowed to impose a 50% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and a 25% border tax on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. These social media threats underscore Trump's ability to impact the global economy rapidly and highlight the ongoing challenges in achieving his trade deal promises and re-shoring manufacturing jobs.

Despite Trump's proposals, analysts are skeptical about the immediate feasibility of relocating iPhone production to the US due to the existing complex supply chains. Trump's latest threats come amid stalled trade talks with the EU, which has suggested eliminating tariffs, contradicting Trump's policy goals.

While EU officials and analysts question the effectiveness of Trump's stance, stocks reacted by selling off following his postings, reflecting the market's sensitivity to shifting US trade policies. Observers note that Trump's tactics could further complicate relationships with allied nations and major tech companies such as Apple.

