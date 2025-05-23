Left Menu

Trump Threatens Heavy Tariffs on EU and Apple, Sparking Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump has proposed significant tariffs on EU imports and Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the US. Despite unfulfilled promises of trade deals and domestic manufacturing, Trump's announcements continue to impact global markets. Experts debate the effectiveness and implications of such tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:49 IST
Trump Threatens Heavy Tariffs on EU and Apple, Sparking Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has vowed to impose a 50% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and a 25% border tax on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. These social media threats underscore Trump's ability to impact the global economy rapidly and highlight the ongoing challenges in achieving his trade deal promises and re-shoring manufacturing jobs.

Despite Trump's proposals, analysts are skeptical about the immediate feasibility of relocating iPhone production to the US due to the existing complex supply chains. Trump's latest threats come amid stalled trade talks with the EU, which has suggested eliminating tariffs, contradicting Trump's policy goals.

While EU officials and analysts question the effectiveness of Trump's stance, stocks reacted by selling off following his postings, reflecting the market's sensitivity to shifting US trade policies. Observers note that Trump's tactics could further complicate relationships with allied nations and major tech companies such as Apple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025