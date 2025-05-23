Haryana Boosts UPSC Aspirants with Special Examination Buses
The Haryana State Transport Department will run special buses from every district to Gurugram and Faridabad for UPSC exams on May 25. These buses, operating from all districts based on demand, will start a day before and on the exam day. Haryana Transport serves around nine lakh passengers daily.
The Haryana State Transport Department has announced a strategic move to aid UPSC exam aspirants by organizing special bus services. These buses will connect all districts to the exam centers situated in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25.
An official statement indicated that the bus operations will be managed based on demand and the number of passengers, ensuring that services run both a day before and on the day of the exams.
Currently, the Haryana Transport Department efficiently operates approximately 3,900 buses, serving nearly nine lakh passengers daily across the state, covering a substantial 11 lakh kilometers each day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
