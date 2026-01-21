Heist Unveiled: Cigarette Theft Gang Busted in Faridabad
Faridabad Police arrested seven men involved in a warehouse heist, stealing cigarettes worth Rs 1 crore. During the incident, they held a security guard hostage and fled with over 58,000 cigarette boxes. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the mastermind still at large.
In a major breakthrough, Faridabad Police have apprehended seven individuals linked to a daring cigarette heist, officials revealed on Wednesday. The suspects allegedly held a warehouse security guard hostage before making off with thousands of cigarette cases worth approximately Rs 1 crore.
The incident took place on December 28 at a warehouse owned by a private firm in Faridabad's Bhudatt Colony. According to Pawan Natiya, the warehouse owner, the culprits scaled boundary walls, overpowered the guard, identified as Sushil, and detained him while they ransacked the facility.
The police have identified the accused as residents of Uttar Pradesh, who meticulously planned the heist under the leadership of absconding Rakesh and the arrested Mohammad Umar. Efforts are underway to apprehend remaining suspects, police confirmed.
