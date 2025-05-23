Cognac Industry Faces Turmoil Amid Proposed Tariffs

A senior cognac industry official has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's latest proposal to impose a 50% tariff on European Union goods. The official claimed on Friday that such tariffs would place the cognac industry in a difficult position.

The announcement came as President Trump suggested that the higher tariff would commence on June 1, affecting a wide array of European goods.

The official highlighted that the American market accounts for over 50% of cognac sales by volume, suggesting that this move could effectively halt cognac sales in the U.S.

