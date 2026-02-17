Left Menu

AI Worries Shake U.S. Markets Amid Nuclear Talks with Iran

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced a downturn as trading resumed after a holiday, with market confidence rattled by fears of AI-related disruptions. Investors were also focusing on the ongoing nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones managed a slight increase.

17-02-2026
The U.S. stock markets faced a mixed opening on Tuesday. After a holiday lull, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq numbers fell as investors expressed concern over potential disruptions triggered by advancements in artificial intelligence. The ripple effects of these fears were evident in the market's performance.

Meanwhile, attention also remained fixed on ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. The proceedings of these delicate talks add a layer of uncertainty to the market's already jittery state.

Amidst this mood of apprehension, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to climb by 24.4 points, marking a 0.05% increase, closing at 49,525.37. Conversely, the S&P 500 retracted by 16.3 points or 0.24%, ending at 6,819.86, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.9 points, or 0.67%, to close at 22,394.756.

