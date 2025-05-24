Maharashtra's Economic Growth: Disparities and Strategic Plans

A government report highlights a stark economic disparity in Maharashtra, with just seven out of 36 districts contributing a staggering 54% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), which stood at Rs 45 lakh crore in 2024.

This concentration of economic activity is primarily in districts like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, positioning Maharashtra as a significant economic force in the country. Despite a per capita income that exceeds the national average by 148%, 12 districts lag behind this national benchmark, emphasizing regional imbalances.

To tackle this, the state has rolled out five-year district strategic plans, backed by a World Bank project, to bolster balanced economic growth. The state's annual plan outlay has been increased by 11% to Rs 20,150 crore, to finance these strategies and focus on developing underperforming and aspirational districts, such as the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli, as a future steel hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)