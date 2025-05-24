Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Strategic Blueprint for 2047

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed forming three state sub-groups to drive India's vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047, highlighting the state's commitment to national progress. Initiatives like the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision aim to boost economic growth through technological innovation, welfare, and grassroots empowerment, gaining accolades from the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Strategic Blueprint for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to accelerate India's vision of becoming a leading global economic power by 2047, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed forming three specialized sub-groups of state governments. This proposal was presented at the 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Naidu emphasized his state's dedication to contributing to the nation's ambitious goals.

Naidu praised India's economic surge over the past decade, highlighting its rise from the tenth to the fourth largest economy worldwide. He attributed this transformation to key policy initiatives such as Digital India, GST, Startup India, and PM Gati Shakti. Naidu's vision involves GDP growth, population management, and technology-driven governance, leveraged by central support for public-private partnerships and technological innovation.

Notably, the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision outlined comprehensive plans for achieving zero poverty by 2029 and promoting transparent welfare management systems at the household level. Initiatives fostering entrepreneurship and skill development, coupled with the establishment of technological hubs across the state, aim to drive economic prowess and sustainability, offering a national development model rooted in innovation and regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025