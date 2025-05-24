Andhra Pradesh's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Strategic Blueprint for 2047

In a significant move to accelerate India's vision of becoming a leading global economic power by 2047, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed forming three specialized sub-groups of state governments. This proposal was presented at the 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Naidu emphasized his state's dedication to contributing to the nation's ambitious goals.

Naidu praised India's economic surge over the past decade, highlighting its rise from the tenth to the fourth largest economy worldwide. He attributed this transformation to key policy initiatives such as Digital India, GST, Startup India, and PM Gati Shakti. Naidu's vision involves GDP growth, population management, and technology-driven governance, leveraged by central support for public-private partnerships and technological innovation.

Notably, the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision outlined comprehensive plans for achieving zero poverty by 2029 and promoting transparent welfare management systems at the household level. Initiatives fostering entrepreneurship and skill development, coupled with the establishment of technological hubs across the state, aim to drive economic prowess and sustainability, offering a national development model rooted in innovation and regional collaboration.

