China's Digital Consumption Surge: A Subsidy-driven Revolution

In a strategic move to elevate domestic consumption and mitigate declining exports, the Chinese government has poured substantial subsidies into the market. This initiative has sparked a wave of digital product purchases, amassing around USD 20 billion in sales over recent months, according to the Commerce Ministry.

At the heart of this surge, over 48 million consumers have availed themselves of the subsidy scheme, purchasing 51.48 million new digital products. With retail sales of communication devices increasing by 25.4% from the previous year, this sector marks the fastest-growing among 16 major consumer goods categories.

Initiated in January, the government's expanded trade-in program now includes more categories of eligible home appliances for subsidies. In a bid to fuel economic growth, China has also introduced incentives on energy vehicles, ensuring the upgrade to higher-end products remains attractive for both domestic and international brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)