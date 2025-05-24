India Surpasses Japan to Become World's Fourth Largest Economy
India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth largest economy, as per NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam. Citing IMF data, he revealed that India is now only behind the US, China, and Germany. The economic environment remains positive for India, with potential for further growth.
- Country:
- India
India has officially surpassed Japan, emerging as the fourth largest economy globally, according to NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam. This significant development was announced following the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.
Subrahmanyam pointed out that the current geopolitical and economic climates are conducive to India's growth. He cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data to substantiate India's new standing, explaining that only the United States, China, and Germany have larger economies than India. Looking ahead, Subrahmanyam projected that India could potentially rise to become the third largest economy within the next 2.5 to 3 years.
In response to US President Donald Trump's call for Apple iPhones to be manufactured in America instead of India, Subrahmanyam highlighted the continued attractiveness of India as a cost-effective manufacturing hub. Additionally, he mentioned the upcoming announcement of a second round of asset monetisation in August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Economy
- NITI Aayog
- IMF
- Subrahmanyam
- geopolitical
- environmen
- tariff
- asset monetisation
- pipeline
ALSO READ
Geopolitical Tensions Hit Indian Stock Markets Amid Broad Sell-Off
Banks Assure Customers of Uninterrupted Services Amidst Geopolitical Tension
Equity Mutual Funds See Record Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions
CCPA Cracks Down on Unauthorized Walkie-Talkies Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Decline Amidst Market Volatility and Geopolitical Concerns