Nagaland's Path to Self-Reliance: A Vision Aligned with India's Viksit Bharat@2047

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized Nagaland's alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and its commitment to self-reliance through entrepreneurship and infrastructure development. Nagaland's progress includes initiatives like the State Startup Policy and CMMFI 2.0, crucial for economic growth and development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored the need for India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision to incorporate the aspirations of states like Nagaland during the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and reiterated Nagaland's commitment to self-reliance and inclusive development.

Rio highlighted Nagaland's strides under its State Startup Policy 2019, aligning with the national Startup India mission. The state is nurturing entrepreneurship through five startup incubators and Entrepreneurship Development Centres across districts, offering essential mentoring, infrastructure, and capacity-building support.

A significant proposal at the meeting was the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI) 2.0, aimed at improving financial access for budding entrepreneurs. Furthermore, Rio mentioned pending projects requiring central government approval, including key infrastructure developments such as Foothill Road and Ciethu Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

