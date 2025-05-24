Nagaland's Path to Self-Reliance: A Vision Aligned with India's Viksit Bharat@2047

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored the need for India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision to incorporate the aspirations of states like Nagaland during the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and reiterated Nagaland's commitment to self-reliance and inclusive development.

Rio highlighted Nagaland's strides under its State Startup Policy 2019, aligning with the national Startup India mission. The state is nurturing entrepreneurship through five startup incubators and Entrepreneurship Development Centres across districts, offering essential mentoring, infrastructure, and capacity-building support.

A significant proposal at the meeting was the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI) 2.0, aimed at improving financial access for budding entrepreneurs. Furthermore, Rio mentioned pending projects requiring central government approval, including key infrastructure developments such as Foothill Road and Ciethu Airport.

