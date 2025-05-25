Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Road Safety: Afternoon Danger Zone

Uttar Pradesh recorded more than 13,000 road accidents and nearly 7,700 deaths from January to May 2023. A state report highlights afternoons and evenings as high-risk periods. Recommendations include enforcement of safety measures, enhanced police presence, and public awareness campaigns to reduce traffic fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, Uttar Pradesh has reported over 13,000 road accidents and nearly 7,700 deaths between January and May 2023. The state's Road Safety and Awareness Cell emphasizes that afternoons and evenings represent the most perilous periods for road users.

This analytical report, based on data from sources including iRAD and eDAR, underlines that more than 60% of accidents occur during these hours, attributed to factors such as extreme heat, driver fatigue, and increased traffic congestion. Despite fewer accidents at night, the late hours have proven to be more lethal due to speeding and driver exhaustion.

In response, state authorities recommend intensified enforcement actions during high-risk periods, increased police deployment, and better surveillance. Suggestions also include revisiting school and office timings to reduce congestion and enhance road safety protocols to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal of cutting road deaths by half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

