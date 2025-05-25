Strengthening Ties: Li Qiang and Prabowo Subianto Discuss Trade Amidst Global Challenges

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto to bolster trade and investment ties amidst rising global economic tensions. This high-profile meeting occurred as part of Li's three-day visit to Jakarta, emphasizing China's economic focus in Southeast Asia.

During the visit, Li brought along 60 prominent Chinese business delegates, highlighting China's intent to foster economic collaborations. He underscored China's rapid economic growth despite external hurdles, expressing a tenet of shared development. Prabowo appreciated China's contributions to Indonesia's economy and called for further investments.

The meeting resulted in several strategic agreements, including a USD 21.7 billion investment package and commitments to enhance bilateral ties in politics, economy, and cultural exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative. These developments mark a pivotal point in China-Indonesia relations, promising enhanced regional benefits.

