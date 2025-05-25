Rising Northeast: Unveiling a New Economic Powerhouse
The Rising Northeast Investors Summit, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, showcased investment opportunities in India's northeastern states, drawing Rs 4.3 lakh crore in proposals. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of international cooperation. Major industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, committed to significant investments.
- Country:
- India
At the forefront of regional development, the Rising Northeast Investors Summit showcased the untapped potential of India's northeastern states, attracting proposals worth an unprecedented Rs 4.3 lakh crore. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place on May 23-24, featuring participation from union ministers, state leaders, and international investors.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the concerted efforts over the past year, with initiatives such as domestic roadshows and international engagements, fostering dialogue and partnerships. As the region positions itself as an economic powerhouse, notable declarations from industry giants Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal indicate robust future investments.
The summit underscored a pivotal shift, aligning the region with global economic players and acknowledging the strategic importance it holds for India's future development. Scindia praised Prime Minister Modi for embracing the region's potential and adopting a whole-of-government approach to stimulate its growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The North-East Accelerates: Journey to Becoming India's Economic Powerhouse
Adani Group Partners with Sparton for Indigenous Sonobuoy Solutions
Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEBI's Investigation Raises Questions
Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking Financial Year with Landmark Growth
Adani Group's Record-Breaking Financial Triumph: A Milestone in Infrastructure