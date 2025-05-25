Rising Northeast: Unveiling a New Economic Powerhouse

At the forefront of regional development, the Rising Northeast Investors Summit showcased the untapped potential of India's northeastern states, attracting proposals worth an unprecedented Rs 4.3 lakh crore. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place on May 23-24, featuring participation from union ministers, state leaders, and international investors.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the concerted efforts over the past year, with initiatives such as domestic roadshows and international engagements, fostering dialogue and partnerships. As the region positions itself as an economic powerhouse, notable declarations from industry giants Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal indicate robust future investments.

The summit underscored a pivotal shift, aligning the region with global economic players and acknowledging the strategic importance it holds for India's future development. Scindia praised Prime Minister Modi for embracing the region's potential and adopting a whole-of-government approach to stimulate its growth.

