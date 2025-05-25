India Surpasses Japan, Becomes Fourth Largest Global Economy

In a significant economic milestone, India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth largest economy, as revealed by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. Currently boasting a GDP of USD 4 trillion, India now ranks behind only the US, China, and Germany.

Subrahmanyam highlighted a favorable global geopolitical and economic environment as instrumental in India's rise. According to IMF data, if the current trajectory continues, India is set to surpass Germany within just a few years, achieving third place on the economic podium.

The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook report forecasts India's GDP to reach USD 4.19 trillion by 2025, surpassing Japan's GDP. Despite slowed growth projections due to trade tensions, India's future remains promising, driven by strong private consumption, particularly in rural areas.