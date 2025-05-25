Trade Tensions Rise Again: U.S. and Germany Seek Solutions Amid New Tariff Threats

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has called for an expedited resolution to the escalating trade tariff conflict with the United States. The tensions were rekindled when former President Donald Trump proposed a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union, set to begin on June 1.

Germany, the EU's largest exporter to the U.S., shipped goods worth 161 billion euros ($183 billion) last year. Klingbeil stressed that these tariffs could jeopardize both economies, emphasizing the shared interest in securing a collaborative solution.

The U.S. had paused several tariffs announced by Trump after significant sell-offs of U.S. assets. However, the prospect of a new 50% tariff on EU imports, particularly hitting sectors like automobiles and machinery, could increase consumer prices in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)