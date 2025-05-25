Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise Again: U.S. and Germany Seek Solutions Amid New Tariff Threats

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized the need for a quick resolution to the heightened trade tariff dispute with the United States, after former President Trump's call for increased tariffs on EU imports. Germany, a major exporter, and the U.S. both face potential negative impacts if tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:36 IST
Trade Tensions Rise Again: U.S. and Germany Seek Solutions Amid New Tariff Threats
  Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has called for an expedited resolution to the escalating trade tariff conflict with the United States. The tensions were rekindled when former President Donald Trump proposed a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union, set to begin on June 1.

Germany, the EU's largest exporter to the U.S., shipped goods worth 161 billion euros ($183 billion) last year. Klingbeil stressed that these tariffs could jeopardize both economies, emphasizing the shared interest in securing a collaborative solution.

The U.S. had paused several tariffs announced by Trump after significant sell-offs of U.S. assets. However, the prospect of a new 50% tariff on EU imports, particularly hitting sectors like automobiles and machinery, could increase consumer prices in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

