Job Boost: New Industrial Units to Propel Andhra's Rural Economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced significant land allotment to two companies in Chittoor district. This strategic decision is expected to establish industrial units that could generate up to 8,000 jobs.

The companies, Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation and Mother Dairy, will set up a dairy and fruit pulp processing units, respectively. The Chief Minister underscored that these investments align with efforts to achieve Zero Poverty and bolster the rural economy.

Naidu emphasized the importance of these projects as part of a broader agreement with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), aiming for inclusive regional development. Both firms are expected to complete their projects within 15 to 18 months.