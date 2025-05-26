Left Menu

Job Boost: New Industrial Units to Propel Andhra's Rural Economy

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced the allotment of land to Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation and Mother Dairy in Chittoor district. These initiatives aim to create 8,000 jobs and strengthen the rural economy. The projects align with efforts to eradicate poverty and achieve inclusive development in Kuppam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced significant land allotment to two companies in Chittoor district. This strategic decision is expected to establish industrial units that could generate up to 8,000 jobs.

The companies, Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation and Mother Dairy, will set up a dairy and fruit pulp processing units, respectively. The Chief Minister underscored that these investments align with efforts to achieve Zero Poverty and bolster the rural economy.

Naidu emphasized the importance of these projects as part of a broader agreement with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), aiming for inclusive regional development. Both firms are expected to complete their projects within 15 to 18 months.

