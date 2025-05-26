Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Anticipates Growth in Two-Wheeler Market Amid Favorable Economic Trends

Hero MotoCorp expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to grow in mid-to-high single digits due to favorable economic conditions. The company sustained market leadership with 59 lakh unit sales and a 17% increase in PAT. Global strategies and EV growth align with their future expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:16 IST
Hero MotoCorp projects a promising year for the domestic two-wheeler market, anticipating growth in mid-to-high single digits due to favorable macroeconomic factors, according to Vikram Kasbekar, the acting CEO. The company maintains its leadership position with 59 lakh units sold in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Despite global economic challenges stemming from trade tensions and border issues, the Indian economy shows positive signs, supported by declining inflation and lower interest rates. Kasbekar notes that a strong marriage season has bolstered demand, supporting the anticipated industry growth.

Internationally, Hero MotoCorp's targeted strategy in markets like Latin America, Bangladesh, and Nigeria is producing fruitful outcomes, evident in last year's performance. The company also plans to expand its electric vehicle operations to enhance market share and profitability.

