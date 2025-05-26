Debt Deluge: The Rising Tide of China's Collection from Developing Nations

In a concerning development for global finance, the world's poorest nations are set to face unprecedented debt repayments to China in 2025, as reported by the Lowy Institute. These repayments stem from loans granted during the peak of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

This initiative, launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, sought to bolster global infrastructure and enhance trade connectivity across Asia, Europe, and Africa. However, the impending repayment of $35 billion, with $22 billion due from the 75 most vulnerable countries, raises fears about the potential sacrifice of critical health and education spending.

The report, authored by Riley Duke, highlights a shift in China's role from lender to debt collector. This shift coincides with a period of diminishing Western aid and multilateral support, raising alarm about possible development setbacks and instability in affected regions.

