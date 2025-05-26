Left Menu

Flights to Tel Aviv Grounded Amid Rising Tensions

Flights to and from Tel Aviv have been suspended by several airlines due to renewed conflict in the region. The halt in operations follows missile strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels near Israel's main airport and increased military activity by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile stability between Israel and Palestinian militant groups has once again unraveled, prompting international airlines to suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid rising tensions. This latest disruption comes after Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a missile that landed close to Israel's primary international airport on May 4.

Despite airlines having resumed services after a January ceasefire deal with Hamas, intensified military operations by Israel in the Gaza Strip have led to a halted service. With Israel increasing its military activities in the enclave, several airlines have grounded flights since the beginning of May.

Airlines affected include Latvia's airBaltic, which has paused flights until June 2, and Air India, which announced an indefinite suspension. Air France-KLM, IAG-owned British Airways, and Lufthansa Group, among others, have also suspended their Tel Aviv operations, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

