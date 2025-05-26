Schneider Electric Infrastructure's Profit Surge

Schneider Electric Infrastructure has announced a remarkable increase in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 54.61 crore. This represents a significant jump from Rs 3.28 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.

The substantial profit increase is primarily attributed to higher revenues, with the company's total income rising to Rs 592.60 crore in the recent quarter, up from Rs 475.38 crore in the comparable period last year.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported a net profit of Rs 267.89 crore, compared to Rs 172.03 crore in the previous fiscal. The total income for the year also saw growth, increasing to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore.

