Left Menu

India Eyes $45 Billion Growth in Mining and Construction by 2030

India is set to leverage a $45 billion opportunity in the mining and construction equipment sector by 2030. A report by CII-Kearney highlights India's fast growth in this sector, outlining strategies like governance reforms and technology adoption to position as a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:10 IST
India Eyes $45 Billion Growth in Mining and Construction by 2030
Representative Image (Courtesy: CII-Kearney report). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and global consulting firm Kearney forecasts that India is set to unlock a $45 billion opportunity in the mining and construction equipment sector by 2030. This 'Vision Report' positions India as a potential global leader in the industry.

Currently valued at $16 billion, India's mining and construction equipment (MCE) sector is projected to grow at a remarkable 19% CAGR, according to the report. Notably, India has become the fastest-growing MCE market among the top six global economies, outpacing the US, Germany, and Japan.

The MCE sector, crucial for infrastructure and industrial growth, has a global market value of $18 trillion, contributing significantly to GDPs worldwide. In India, the sector contributes 22% to GDP and supports over 70 million jobs. The report predicts the sector could add more than $100 billion and 20 million jobs to India's economy by 2029-30.

To harness this potential, the report suggests a range of structural and policy recommendations. These include establishing a single nodal agency for governance, implementing a Production Linked Incentive scheme for MCE, accelerating exports through Free Trade Agreements, and promoting technology and automation.

Additionally, the report advocates for rationalizing tax and import duties, creating innovation forums like National R&D consortia, and providing clean-tech R&D support. These initiatives aim to transform India into a manufacturing powerhouse in the MCE sector by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025