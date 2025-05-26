Revolutionizing Rail: India's Powerful New Locomotives

India marked a significant milestone in the transportation sector with the inauguration of the country's first 9,000 horsepower electric locomotive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the project, which aims to increase the railways' freight share to 45% from the current 27%.

Siemens Ltd, responsible for designing, engineering, and producing 1,200 such locomotives, highlighted their facilities in Nashik, Aurangabad, and Mumbai for manufacturing key components. The final assembly and testing are performed by Indian Railways in Dahod.

Siemens CEO Sunil Mathur emphasized the strategic importance of this project, calling it crucial for India's freight movement aspirations. The powerful locomotives, with a top speed of 120 km/hour and a haulage capacity of 5800 tons, represent a leap forward in efficiency and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)