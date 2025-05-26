India Pioneers BRICS Startup Synergy for Innovation

India has announced an initiative urging BRICS member countries to strengthen their cooperation in the startup sector to foster innovation, according to an official statement released on Monday.

On January 31, 2025, India unveiled the BRICS Startup Knowledge Hub, an unprecedented platform under the BRICS Start-Up Forum, dedicated to boosting cross-border collaboration and enhancing startup ecosystems within member countries.

At the 9th BRICS Industry Ministers' meeting in Brasilia on May 21, Indian officials highlighted the necessity for deeper industrial cooperation and advocated for sustainable, inclusive growth across BRICS nations.

