Left Menu

India Pioneers BRICS Startup Synergy for Innovation

India has invited BRICS members to enhance startup sector cooperation through its newly launched BRICS Startup Knowledge Hub. The platform aims to boost cross-border collaboration and strengthen startup ecosystems. At the BRICS Industry Ministers' meeting, India emphasized sharing policy insights for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:09 IST
India Pioneers BRICS Startup Synergy for Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has announced an initiative urging BRICS member countries to strengthen their cooperation in the startup sector to foster innovation, according to an official statement released on Monday.

On January 31, 2025, India unveiled the BRICS Startup Knowledge Hub, an unprecedented platform under the BRICS Start-Up Forum, dedicated to boosting cross-border collaboration and enhancing startup ecosystems within member countries.

At the 9th BRICS Industry Ministers' meeting in Brasilia on May 21, Indian officials highlighted the necessity for deeper industrial cooperation and advocated for sustainable, inclusive growth across BRICS nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025