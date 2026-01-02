Science, Technology and Innovation Driving India’s Reform Momentum: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; Minister of State for Earth Sciences; and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has said that India’s “Reform Express” is being powered by science, technology, and innovation, positioning technology as the central driver of governance, administration, and economic transformation.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on the achievements of the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences for 2025, the Minister said that the next two decades of India’s growth will be shaped by innovation-led sectors such as space technology, ocean sciences, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced materials, and high-tech manufacturing. The briefing followed a comprehensive review of mission-mode reforms and strategic interventions undertaken since 2014.

The event was attended by top scientific leadership, including:

Prof. A. K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr. Singh emphasised that “every major reform undertaken by the Government today is technology-enabled,” crediting the sustained prioritisation of scientific innovation in national policymaking. He noted that successive Independence Day speeches of the Prime Minister since 2014 have consistently highlighted scientific progress, reflecting long-term vision and global ambition.

Dual Frontiers: Space and Deep Ocean Missions

Showcasing India’s ascent in frontier sciences, the Minister highlighted two historic missions:

Gaganyaan, which will send an Indian into space, and

The Deep Ocean Mission, under which a human-occupied submersible will descend to 6,000 metres.

Both achievements are planned for 2027, marking a rare dual milestone—exploring outer space and Earth’s deepest oceans at the same time.

₹1 Lakh Crore RDI Fund and ANRF: Transforming Research Landscape

A standout achievement of 2025 is the establishment of the ₹1 lakh crore Research Development & Innovation (RDI) Fund, enabling government-backed support for private sector R&D—an unprecedented step globally. This initiative aims to unlock high-impact innovation and accelerate India’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the launch of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which seeks to democratise research funding by widening participation beyond elite institutions and raising 50–60% of resources from industry, philanthropy, and non-government contributors.

Initiatives such as the National Quantum Mission, NIDHI, PRERNA/PURSE, and the VAIBHAV programme were showcased for their role in strengthening startups, research infrastructure, and global collaboration, including structured engagement with India’s global scientific diaspora.

CSIR Innovations: Swadeshi Science Gaining Global Recognition

Detailing CSIR’s achievements, the Minister cited groundbreaking contributions including:

Steel-slag-based durable roads,

Indigenous paracetamol production,

India’s first homegrown antibiotic, Nafithromycin,

Millet-based food innovations,

HANSA-NG two-seater trainer aircraft, developed under a PPP model.

He described these as examples of “foreign markets accepting Swadeshi innovation.” Outreach initiatives such as One Day as a Scientist were also highlighted for fostering scientific curiosity among students.

Advances in Earth Sciences and Climate Technologies

On the Earth Sciences front, Dr. Singh highlighted major advancements including:

IMD’s Nowcasting, enabling accurate three-hour weather predictions,

A landmark desalination plant in Lakshadweep, serving as a global model for sustainable ocean-based freshwater generation,

Progress in ocean energy, marine observation systems, and climate resilience technologies.

India Shifts from Importer to Exporter of High-End Technologies

Concluding the briefing, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that India has transformed from an importer to an exporter of cutting-edge technologies, including vaccines, medical devices, and biotech solutions. India’s bioeconomy has emerged as a major growth engine, supported by strong scientific capability and regulatory reforms.

“The best is yet to come,” the Minister said, expressing confidence that science-led reforms will propel India into the ranks of the world’s top economies well before 2047, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.