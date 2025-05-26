Aurobindo Pharma's Financial Journey: A Year of Marginal Dips and Significant Gains

Aurobindo Pharma, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, announced a minor decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, reporting Rs 903 crore compared to Rs 907 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the dip in quarterly profit, the company's total revenue this quarter soared to Rs 8,382 crore, up from Rs 7,580 crore in the previous year, according to their regulatory filing. Over the full year, the company's profit after tax rose by 10% to Rs 3,484 crore, with total revenue increasing to Rs 31,724 crore from Rs 29,002 crore in 2023-24.

Aurobindo Pharma's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, K Nithyananda Reddy, expressed satisfaction, highlighting the company's impressive sales and EBITDA achievements. He noted the exceptional performance of their European operations, which is marching towards a $1 billion revenue target. Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma's shares ended 1.43% down on Monday at Rs 1,179.35 apiece on the BSE.

