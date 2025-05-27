Left Menu

Nepali Sherpa Guide Kami Rita Sets Everest Record with 31st Ascent

Kami Rita, a Nepali Sherpa guide, has broken his own record by scaling Mount Everest for the 31st time. The 55-year-old reached the summit guiding a 22-member Indian army team. His climbing achievements highlight Nepal's reliance on tourism and climbing for economic sustenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:15 IST
Mount Everest

Kami Rita, a seasoned Nepali Sherpa guide, has once again etched his name into mountaineering history by scaling Mount Everest for the 31st time. This remarkable feat surpasses his previous record set last year, showcasing his endurance and dedication to guiding climbers to the world's highest peak.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old climber successfully ascended the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak via the traditional southeast ridge route. He was leading a 22-member team from the Indian army, with 27 other Sherpas accompanying the group. Kami Rita's persistent passion for climbing has made him a standout figure in the climbing community.

Nepal, a nation that hosts eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, heavily depends on trekking and climbing tourism for foreign revenue. The mountaineering season, running from March to May, saw authorities issuing 468 permits, contributing to a vital income source for many Sherpa families. Despite the success, the climbing season has also witnessed tragic incidents, with two climbers confirmed dead this month.

