KEC International Posts 76% Net Profit Surge Amid Strategic Wins

KEC International reported a remarkable 76% increase in net profit to Rs 268 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues and strategic wins. The company's revenue rose by 11.46% to Rs 6,872 crore. Its robust order book and improved EBITDA margins reflect strong future growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering, procurement, and construction giant KEC International recorded an impressive 76% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 268 crore for the March quarter, buoyed by increased revenues.

The firm's revenue surged by 11.46% to Rs 6,872 crore in the latest quarter, boosting its fiscal-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to Rs 539 crore from Rs 388 crore.

KEC's board proposed a Rs 5.5 per equity share dividend for FY25, as CEO Vimal Kejriwal announced a reduction in debt and strategic order wins worth Rs 33,398 crore, positioning the company for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

