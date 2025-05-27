KEC International Posts 76% Net Profit Surge Amid Strategic Wins

Engineering, procurement, and construction giant KEC International recorded an impressive 76% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 268 crore for the March quarter, buoyed by increased revenues.

The firm's revenue surged by 11.46% to Rs 6,872 crore in the latest quarter, boosting its fiscal-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to Rs 539 crore from Rs 388 crore.

KEC's board proposed a Rs 5.5 per equity share dividend for FY25, as CEO Vimal Kejriwal announced a reduction in debt and strategic order wins worth Rs 33,398 crore, positioning the company for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)