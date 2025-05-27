Left Menu

Royapuram Loco Shed Wins Top Honors in India's Electric Locomotive 'Beauty Contest'

The Royapuram Electric Loco Shed secured the first prize in a 'Beauty Contest' for electric locomotives, conducted by Indian Railways at the Banaras Locomotive Works. The competition celebrates superior maintenance and aesthetic presentation of electric locomotives, featuring participants from 16 Zonal Railways.

In a dazzling showcase of engineering aesthetics, the Royapuram Electric Loco Shed clinched the top prize in what is colloquially known as the 'Beauty Contest' for electric locomotives, hosted by the Indian Railways at the Banaras Locomotive Works.

The competition, held during the 42nd Electric Loco Maintenance Study Group meeting, saw participation from 16 Zonal Railways, including three production units. The Electric Loco Shed, Royapuram shared the victory with Lallaguda in South Central Railway, according to a statement from Southern Railway.

This event celebrates the outstanding upkeep and visual appeal of electric locomotives, evaluating them on criteria like overall appearance, specific features, and maintenance quality. Standout highlights from the award-winning Royapuram shed include advanced ergonomic designs and improved safety features.

