High Stakes in Nashik & Malegaon Civic Polls: 1,036 Candidates Contesting

The battle for local governance has intensified as 735 candidates are set to compete for 122 seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15. Meanwhile, Malegaon sees 301 aspirants contesting for 83 seats, according to an official statement on Saturday.

A total of 31 wards comprise Nashik's civic body, while Malegaon consists of 21 wards. The upcoming polls are crucial for both cities in shaping their governance frameworks for the coming term.

In a unique development, Munira Sheikh Fakir Mohammed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party secured a victory without opposition in Malegaon's ward number 6, illustrating the dynamic nature of this election period.

