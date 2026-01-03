High Stakes in Nashik & Malegaon Civic Polls: 1,036 Candidates Contesting
In the upcoming elections, 735 candidates will contest for 122 seats in Nashik's municipal wards, while 301 candidates vie for 83 seats in Malegaon. Particularly notable is Munira Sheikh Fakir Mohammed from the ISLAM party, who has won unopposed in ward number 6 in Malegaon.
- Country:
- India
The battle for local governance has intensified as 735 candidates are set to compete for 122 seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15. Meanwhile, Malegaon sees 301 aspirants contesting for 83 seats, according to an official statement on Saturday.
A total of 31 wards comprise Nashik's civic body, while Malegaon consists of 21 wards. The upcoming polls are crucial for both cities in shaping their governance frameworks for the coming term.
In a unique development, Munira Sheikh Fakir Mohammed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party secured a victory without opposition in Malegaon's ward number 6, illustrating the dynamic nature of this election period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nashik
- Malegaon
- elections
- candidates
- municipal
- polls
- wards
- seats
- ISLAM party
- governance
ALSO READ
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.
Threats and Defamation in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli Polls
Election Controversy: Inducement Scandal Rocks Pune Civic Polls
Mausam Noor's Return to Congress Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls
High-Stakes Battle: Maharashtra's Municipal Polls