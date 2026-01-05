Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Court Petition

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav has taken a significant legal stride by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court. The petition targets the 'unopposed' victories of several Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming January 15 civic polls, alleging coercion and undue influence.

Filed through advocate Asim Sarode, the petition seeks a court-supervised inquiry into what Jadhav describes as 'mass withdrawals' stemming from intimidation and illicit incentives. The plea demands a halt on the announcement of results for 68 seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena claim unopposed triumphs.

Accusations in the petition include forced withdrawals of opposition candidates, who were reportedly subjected to corrupt practices. It urges a statewide probe into these unchallenged elections across 29 municipal corporations, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the constitutional promise of free and fair elections.

