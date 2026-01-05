Left Menu

Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Court Petition

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav filed a petition in Bombay High Court challenging the unopposed civic poll wins of ruling party candidates. The petition alleges coercion and inducement, calling for a court-monitored investigation into the withdrawal of opposition candidates. The case highlights concerns over electoral malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:22 IST
Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Court Petition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav has taken a significant legal stride by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court. The petition targets the 'unopposed' victories of several Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming January 15 civic polls, alleging coercion and undue influence.

Filed through advocate Asim Sarode, the petition seeks a court-supervised inquiry into what Jadhav describes as 'mass withdrawals' stemming from intimidation and illicit incentives. The plea demands a halt on the announcement of results for 68 seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena claim unopposed triumphs.

Accusations in the petition include forced withdrawals of opposition candidates, who were reportedly subjected to corrupt practices. It urges a statewide probe into these unchallenged elections across 29 municipal corporations, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the constitutional promise of free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

 India
2
Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

 Global
3
Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026