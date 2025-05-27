Borana Weaves Ltd's Stock Debut Shines with Premium Gains
Borana Weaves Ltd made a striking market debut with its shares opening at a 12.5% premium on the BSE. The stock, originally priced at Rs 216, began trading at Rs 243 and saw a further jump to Rs 255.10. The company's IPO was highly successful, being oversubscribed 148.77 times.
Borana Weaves Ltd, known for its high-quality microfilament woven fabrics, made an impressive stock market debut on Tuesday with shares listing at a 12.5% premium against the issue price of Rs 216.
The shares opened at Rs 243 on the BSE, marking a significant increase from the issue price, and rose further to Rs 255.10, indicating strong investor demand.
The IPO, with a price range set between Rs 205-216 per share, garnered massive attention, being subscribed 148.77 times by the closing day of bidding.
