Borana Weaves Ltd's Stock Debut Shines with Premium Gains

Borana Weaves Ltd, known for its high-quality microfilament woven fabrics, made an impressive stock market debut on Tuesday with shares listing at a 12.5% premium against the issue price of Rs 216.

The shares opened at Rs 243 on the BSE, marking a significant increase from the issue price, and rose further to Rs 255.10, indicating strong investor demand.

The IPO, with a price range set between Rs 205-216 per share, garnered massive attention, being subscribed 148.77 times by the closing day of bidding.

(With inputs from agencies.)