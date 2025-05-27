Left Menu

Borana Weaves Ltd's Stock Debut Shines with Premium Gains

Borana Weaves Ltd made a striking market debut with its shares opening at a 12.5% premium on the BSE. The stock, originally priced at Rs 216, began trading at Rs 243 and saw a further jump to Rs 255.10. The company's IPO was highly successful, being oversubscribed 148.77 times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:52 IST
Borana Weaves Ltd, known for its high-quality microfilament woven fabrics, made an impressive stock market debut on Tuesday with shares listing at a 12.5% premium against the issue price of Rs 216.

The shares opened at Rs 243 on the BSE, marking a significant increase from the issue price, and rose further to Rs 255.10, indicating strong investor demand.

The IPO, with a price range set between Rs 205-216 per share, garnered massive attention, being subscribed 148.77 times by the closing day of bidding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

