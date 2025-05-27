Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Inflation and Tariff Speculations

Euro zone bond yields dipped as investors anticipated regional inflation readings and reacted to changes in U.S. tariff policy. The 10-year German Bunds yield dropped slightly, influenced by inflation reports and expectations. Investors remain cautious amid uncertainties related to ECB policy and U.S. trade policies.

Euro zone government bond yields saw a decline on Tuesday as investors braced for regional inflation data and responded to the latest U.S. tariff policy shifts affecting the European Union. The benchmark 10-year German Bunds yield decreased by 1.1 basis points to 2.55%, a drop less pronounced than those observed in Japanese and U.S. bond yields.

With forthcoming inflation figures from both Europe and the U.S., markets anticipate potential price rallies, noted Commerzbank head of rates Christoph Rieger. He highlighted expectations for varied inflation figures across Europe, with French numbers potentially exceeding consensus. However, lower German rates predicted by week's end could bring the headline rate down to 2%, prompting buying opportunities at 10-year Bund yields around 2.6%.

The two-year Schatz yield remained stable at 1.794%, close to recent lows. Investors are increasingly shifting focus to trade uncertainties and government finances beyond typical ECB policy reactions. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year Italian, French, and Spanish bonds slightly decreased, indicating a stable trading environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

