Tragic Road Incident Claims Two Lives on National Highway 43

Tragedy struck on National Highway 43 near Dhanwar village when a motorcycle accident claimed two lives, according to local police.

The incident, which occurred late Monday, resulted in the immediate death of Rampati Baiga, 34, and the subsequent death of Bisahu Baiga while being transported to the hospital.

Police are actively investigating to determine the identity of the vehicle and driver responsible for the collision, stated Nowrozabad police station in-charge Rajesh Chandra Mishra.

