Tragic Road Incident Claims Two Lives on National Highway 43
Two individuals died in a motorcycle accident on National Highway 43 near Dhanwar village, authorities reported. The incident occurred Monday night. While Rampati Baiga died at the scene, Bisahu Baiga was pronounced dead en route to the hospital. Police are attempting to identify the vehicle involved.
Tragedy struck on National Highway 43 near Dhanwar village when a motorcycle accident claimed two lives, according to local police.
The incident, which occurred late Monday, resulted in the immediate death of Rampati Baiga, 34, and the subsequent death of Bisahu Baiga while being transported to the hospital.
Police are actively investigating to determine the identity of the vehicle and driver responsible for the collision, stated Nowrozabad police station in-charge Rajesh Chandra Mishra.
