ThinkinkPicturez Appoints Chetan Chauhan as CEO to Drive Regional Cinema Expansion

Mumbai, Maharashtra - In a significant development for India's entertainment industry, ThinkinkPicturez Ltd. has named Mr. Chetan Chauhan as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment aims to spearhead the company's ambitious expansion into regional cinema and high-value content creation across India.

Boasting nearly 29 years of experience, Mr. Chauhan has held pivotal leadership roles at top-tier Indian organizations such as The Times of India Group, Mid-Day, and Reliance. An influential figure in the Gujarati film sector, he has been a publicist for over 70 regional film projects and has also served as a visiting faculty member teaching Public Relations across numerous mass media institutes in Gujarat.

Mr. Chauhan's expertise and extensive network are expected to forge new alliances and uncover business opportunities for ThinkinkPicturez. With plans to produce content in Gujarati, Marathi, and other Indian languages, the company is set to make strategic inroads into the regional cinema market, with a project slate valued at Rs500 crore. This move positions ThinkinkPicturez as a significant player in the evolving Indian entertainment landscape.